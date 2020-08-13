Schools should be all-day

I am not sure if the current model of having students go into class for half the week or half the day and complete the rest online is a good idea. It is a compromised education. Already months have been wasted and online didn’t work out so well for a good number of students. Why not bite the bullet and just take the risk and go back to normal with precautions.
Anjali, Mississauga
Your opinion counts! Guidelines: All letters to the editor are welcome and will be considered for publication or posting online. You may email to editor@canindia.com; mail letters to 478 Dundas Street West, P.O. Box 30003, Oakville ON L6H 7L8 or fax letters to 905-673-6636. Letters should be timely, addressed to the editor and signed including letter writer’s city and province/state. The word limit is 400 words. We reserve the right to edit and/or trim letters when necessary.ANONYMOUS LETTERS WILL NOT BE PUBLISHED.