Schools without boundaries — Fear of leopard attacks

Nearly 75 government primary and upper primary schools in Bijnor either have no boundary walls or have dilapidated boundary wall, and since majority of these schools are located near sugar cane fields, 3500 children are under the constant fear of leopard intrusion in attack-prone region.

Three leopard attacks have been reported in the last 10 days, and a 14-year-old girl was killed.

The sugar cane fields are safe haven for leopard.

According to officials, at least 150 leopards live amidst the cane fields.

With cane harvesting having begun, leopard sightings have also increased in the area.

“Leopards have been attacking villagers after sugarcane harvesting. Three leopard attacks have occurred in Nagina area in the last 10 days. A 14-year-old was killed by leopard and two days ago, a 60-year-old woman was attacked in Fatehpur village when she was mowing grass in a sugarcane field,” said a local resident.

Villagers are now scared to send their children to school as there is no boundary wall around it.

Many schools are located on the outskirts of villages and the routes to reach them are unsafe. Teachers are also scared to take such routes.

Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Jai Karan Yadav said, “We have prepared proposal to construct boundaries around primary and upper primary schools for the safety of the children. The walls are to be built under MNREGA.”

20230301-161603

