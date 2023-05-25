ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Schwarzenegger makes cheeky remark about his sex life ahead of OTT show release

The ‘Terminator’ star Arnold Schwarzenegger made a cheeky remark about his sex life during a recent interview, as he promoted his latest docuseries that’s set to be released next month.

The actor, 75, is the subject of the upcoming three-part series ‘Arnold’ on Netflix in which the former bodybuilder and former politician will “tell his own life story,” reports Mirror.co.uk.

He is set to speak candidly about various aspects of his life and career in the project, which was teased by a trailer from the streaming platform earlier this month.

The Hollywood star has already been giving some insights into his life and personality in interviews though, including him making a playful remark about his sex life recently.

As reported by the Daily Mail, when asked for his euphemism for sex, he joked in an interview with Men’s Health : “Why would you use a code word? At my age, sex is becoming a four-letter word. ‘Help!'”

As per Mirror.co.uk, Arnold’s personal life has attracted much attention over the years, particularly his past marriage to Maria Shriver. He’s currently said to have been dating Heather Milligan since 2013.

During his recent interview with the outlet, Arnold shared his workout routine and teased that he now trains to “stay alive” so that he can continue to work.

Prior to his acting career, Arnold received acclaim as a bodybuilder. He’s said to have won Mr Universe championships in four consecutive years starting in 1967.

