Schweinsteiger to start retired life as TV analyst

Berlin, Oct 12 (IANS) Former Germany captain Bastian Schweinsteiger will work with public broadcaster ARD after retiring from football this week.

“I’m looking forward to my new job as the ARD Sportschau TV soccer expert,” Schweinsteiger tweeted on Friday.

It is reported that Schweinsteiger would be an analyst for live matches broadcasted by ARD lasting to the 2022 FIFA World Cup scheduled to be held in Qatar.

On Tuesday, Schweinsteiger announced his retirement. In a statement that he released on his social media handles, the 35-year-old said that he will be finishing his career at the end of this season of the Major League Soccer, in which he plays for the Chicago Fire.

Schweinsteiger played for German giants Bayern Munich for most of his career, making his senior debut at the age of 18 in 2002 after progressing through the ranks in the club.

He went on to make exactly 500 appearances for Bayern, winning eight Bundesliga titles, seven DFB-Pokal, a Champions League, a FIFA Club World Cup and a UEFA Super Cup title. He then joined Manchester United where he won the FA Cup in 2016. In 2017, he moved to the US where he has played for the Chicago Fire since.

Schweinsteiger was an integral part of the team that won the 2014 World Cup. He made his international debut in 2004 and earned over 121 caps. He captained the team from 2014 till his international retirement in 2016.

–IANS

aak/ksk