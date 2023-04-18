The Science Centre will be moving to Ontario Place in 2025, Premier Doug Ford announced Tuesday afternoon. It will remain open in its current location on Don Mills Road in east Toronto until then.

“We’re bringing more to Ontario Place with more beaches, more greenspace, more trails and more fun with the Ontario Science Centre, a year-round Live Nation concert venue and expanded food and beverage offerings so families can enjoy a meal together,” said Premier Doug Ford. “Together with our partners, we’re building a world class, year-round destination that’s fun for families, students and tourists to enjoy for generations to come.”

The Ontario Science Centre will find its new home in a custom-built, state-of-the-art facility, as well as in the preserved and upgraded iconic Cinesphere and Pod complex, according to a news release. It will be integrated with an underground public parking facility with electric bus and vehicle chargers.

The province says the parking facility will be self-financing and complement the many transit and transportation options to get to and enjoy Ontario Place. This includes new pedestrian and cycle paths, as well as new transportation and transit options to connect Ontario Place and the Exhibition grounds directly to the Ontario Line subway.

Work is underway to repair the exterior of the historic Cinesphere and Pod complex, in order to preserve and protect these important heritage features.

The Ford government is also finalizing an agreement with Live Nation that will create a new, year-round concert venue attraction. The brand-new amphitheatre will welcome 20,000 fans to an all-season venue increasing its capacity.

Additionally, the province will engage with the market about opportunities for a new and improved public marina at Ontario Place, which will include retail, dining and family-friendly activities, making it a place where people can socialize, grab a meal and enjoy the water, year-round.

Ontario is also sharing new recommended design concepts for the future public spaces, including on the East Island and the expanded shoreline of the West Island, made possible by upgrades completed by Therme Canada. The concepts include Indigenous culture and place-keeping features and illustrate how the site will be revitalized and enhanced with new public trails, parkland, beaches and swimming areas with better access to the waterfront.

The Ford government says that the redevelopment of Ontario Place will create approximately 5,000 new jobs, during both construction and permanent operations stages, yield millions of dollars in new revenue for the province and attract an estimated four to six million visitors each year.

What will happen to the current Science Centre site when the facility moves? Ford said it would make sense to build dense new housing there.