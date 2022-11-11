Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda on Friday said it is the need of the hour to incorporate scientific and technological interventions for the empowerment of the tribal community.

Speaking at a national conclave on ‘Science and Technology Empowerment of Tribal Community’ in Guwahati, Munda said with the fourth industrial revolution, emergence of technologies like Internet of things, science and technology has become a valuable part of our lives.

The Central minister said that the development of tribal communities would be sped up by science, technology and innovation, promoting scientific talent and uplifting their socio-economic status.

The Department of Science and Technology (DST) is spearheading around 75 such science, technology and innovation hubs in different parts of the country which are directly benefiting the students from the tribal communities, providing techno interventions in agriculture, resource management, micro enterprises development among others, he said.

The two-day conclave, being hosted by IIT Guwahati, would build a strong foundation for further development of the tribal communities through science and technology, Munda stated.

Speaking at the event, Union Minister of State of Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, Jitendra Singh said that this is the first time in the country, on such a large scale, the contribution of DST for empowerment of tribal communities in different walks of their life and livelihoods is being showcased.

The DST is launching a special programme for “Accelerated Development of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups” as a part of Azadi ki Amrit Mahotsav, the Minister announced.

“The DST has developed, deployed and disseminated many locally relevant, proven technologies to solve the problems of economically weaker tribal communities, especially in rural areas through application of science and technology,” Singh said.

IIT, Guwahati Director Prof. T.G. Sitharam said that the institute’s mission is to provide technological solutions for challenges faced by a diverse population of the northeast region.

“IIT Guwahati is making tremendous efforts to reach out to every corner of the northeast region with major interventions related to education, technology development, and entrepreneurship, among others,” he said.

The two-day (November 11 and 12) event would showcase various initiatives of DST in empowerment of tribal communities through science, technology and innovation whilst deliberating on the challenges and opportunities for empowering their lives and livelihoods.

