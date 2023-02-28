INDIALIFESTYLESCI-TECH

Scientific community should learn how to explain science to layman: Top scientist

As the ultimate aim of science is to bring about a qualitative change in the society, it is important for the scientific community to acquire communication skills to explain to common people how their work has contributed to their wellbeing and the progress of the country, according to A. Ajayaghosh, former director of CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST), Thiruvananthapuram.

Delivering the National Science Day lecture at Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB) here, Ajayaghosh said, “Creation of public awareness about science and its achievements is as important as making progress in science and technology. We scientists should learn how to talk to people on what science has done to make their lives better in a way they understand.”

Talking on the theme ‘Science and Society’, Ajayaghosh emphasised that the youth who make science as their preferred domain can contribute significantly in telling the people of the progress of the science and how it impacted their lives.

“Our country has made remarkable progress in science over the last 75 years after attaining Independence due to government support and collective efforts of the scientific institutions,” said Ajayaghosh, a recipient of the prestigious S.S. Bhatnagar Award.

Making an overview of the evolution of science in India since ancient times, and through the pre and post-Iindependence period, Ajayaghosh said there is no reason to regret for Indians when it comes to scientific progress though there are some areas where the country is not at a par with some of the advanced countries.

“This progress has been happening collectively in many domains. People are enjoying the benefits of scientific and technological research and development. And, science is going to play a critical role in achieving India’s goal of becoming a global super power by leveraging the intellectual ecosystem of Indian science,” Ajayaghosh said, adding that the idea of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ has been conceived in this spirit.

