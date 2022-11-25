With a view to explore evidence-based scientific intervention in the Ayush sector, the Ministry of Ayush joined hands with the Department of Science and Technology (DST).

Officials said that the partnership signed on Friday will identify the potential areas of research to explore cooperation, convergence, and synergy for evidence-based scientific intervention in the Ayush sector and further application of these into the public health care system.

On this occasion, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, thanked DST for their commitment to work with the Ministry of Ayush in development of new medicines and also validation of mechanistic aspects of therapeutics.

Srivari Chandrasekhar, Secretary, DST said: “Traditional knowledge and modern science are joining hands especially in health sciences. When we bring scientists and medical practitioners of Ayush together, we are sure that we will come up with solutions, which will be available at affordable prices. I hope, this becomes one of the finest programmes in the country.”

Through the MoU, the Ministry of Ayush and DST have agreed to jointly undertake R&D activities on scientific validation of Ayush concepts, procedures and products, create a platform for the exchange of information and bring about the application of modern science toward understanding the Ayush-related basic concepts and principles.

The Ministry of Ayush would identify thrust areas involving Ayush-related systems that require understanding the basic concepts, procedures, development of newer tools, and so on in modern sciences. Meanwhile, DST, through the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), would coordinate the implementation of thrust areas through well-charted plans and mutually concerted actions.

Officials said that partnership with industry, R&D organisations (public/private), and government agencies/departments would be strongly encouraged. Further, the MoU will also focus on special calls for proposals under Ayush related R&D activities solicited from the individual or group of National scientists who are actively engaged in research and technology development in academic institutions, research organisations, governments agencies, and industries.

