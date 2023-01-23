SCI-TECHWORLD

Scientists find new emperor penguin colony via tracking their poop from space

NewsWire
0
0

Using satellite mapping technology, scientists have discovered a new emperor penguin colony in Antarctica by looking at their guano (excrement) stains, which are dark in colour and easier to distinguish next to the ice and rock.

This new colony makes a total of 66 known emperor penguin colonies around the coastline of Antarctica, with exactly half having been discovered by satellite imagery, according to the team of scientists led by the British Antarctic Survey (BAS).

Around 500 birds are housed at the new location, which is at Verleger Point, West Antarctica.

“This is an exciting discovery. The new satellite images of Antarctica’s coastline have enabled us to find many new colonies. And while this is good news, like many of the recently discovered sites, this colony is small and in a region badly affected by recent sea ice loss,” said lead author Dr Peter Fretwell, who studies wildlife from space at BAS.

The team studied images from the European Commission’s Copernicus Sentinel-2 satellite mission, which were compared to and confirmed by high resolution images from the Maxar WorldView-3 satellite.

“Emperor penguins need sea ice to breed and are located in areas that are very difficult to study because they are remote and often inaccessible and can experience temperatures as low as minus 60 degree Celsius,” according to BAS.

For the last 15 years, British Antarctic Survey (BAS) scientists have been looking for new colonies by searching satellite imagery for their guano stains on the ice.

Emperor penguins are known to be vulnerable to loss of sea ice, their favoured breeding habitat.

With current projections of climate change, this habitat is likely to decline.

The most recent projects suggest that, under current warming trends, 80 per cent of colonies will be quasi-extinct by the end of the century.

20230123-174002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Boeing begins building new version of satellite system

    iPhone 14 to get punch-hole screen, rumoured to ditch screen notch

    EV production likely to reach 54 mn units by 2029: Report

    Apple CEO ignores questions on protests in China