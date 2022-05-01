SCI-TECHWORLD

Scientists find new plastic-loving bacteria able to cross oceans

NewsWire
0
1

UK scientists have found new types of plastic-loving bacteria that stick to plastic in the deep sea that may enable them to “hitchhike” across the ocean.

The team from Newcastle University in the UK showed for the first time that these deep-sea, plastic-loving bacteria make up only 1 per cent of the total bacterial community.

Reporting their findings in the journal Environmental Pollution, the team found that these bacteria only stick to plastic and not the non-plastic control of stone. It may be able to ‘hitchhike’ across the deep sea by attaching to plastic, enhancing microbial connectivity across seemingly isolated environments.

The scientists observed a mix of diverse and extreme living bacteria, including Calorithrix, which is also found in deep-sea hydrothermal vent systems and Spirosoma, which has been isolated from the Arctic permafrost.

Other bacteria included the Marine Methylotrophic Group 3 — a group of bacteria isolated from deep-sea methane seeps, and Aliivibrio, a pathogen that has negatively affected the fish farming industry, highlighting a growing concern for the presence of plastic in the ocean.

They also found a strain of rust-eating microbe named Halomonas titanicae that loves to stick to plastic and is capable of low crystallinity plastic degradation.

To uncover these mysteries of the deep-sea plastisphere, the team used a deep-sea ‘lander’ in the North-East Atlantic to deliberately sink two types of plastic, polyurethane and polystyrene, in the deep (1,800 metre) and then recover the material to reveal a group of plastic-loving bacteria.

This method helps tackle the issue of how plastics and subsequently, our understanding of the plastisphere – microbial community attached to plastic – are sampled in the environment to provide consistent results.

“The deep sea is the largest ecosystem on earth and likely a final sink for the vast majority of plastic that enters the marine environment, but it is a challenging place to study,” said Max Kelly, a student at University’s School of Natural and Environmental Sciences.

Combining deep-sea experts, engineers, and marine microbiologists, our team is helping to elucidate the bacterial community that can stick to plastic to reveal the final fate of deep-sea plastic,” Kelly added.

Microplastics (fragments with a diameter smaller than 5mm) make up 90 per cent of the plastic debris found at the ocean surface and the amount of plastic entering our ocean is significantly larger than the estimates of floating plastic on the surface of the ocean.

Although the plastic-loving bacteria found in the study here represent a small fraction of the community colonising plastic, they highlight the emerging ecological impacts of plastic pollution in the environment, the researchers said.

20220501-212812

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Acer launches new Chromebooks starting at $299.99

    Flipkart rides on Google Cloud to onboard millions of new shoppers,...

    Google pauses Pixel 6 software update to address dropped calls

    ‘World of pain’ awaits Musk as internet now a cultural battlefield:...