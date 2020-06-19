Scindia, Digvijaya to sit across benches in Rajya Sabha (Ld)

New Delhi, June 19 (IANS) As the poll results for the 19 Rajya Sabha seats are declared, the BJP is set to gain in the Upper House and Congress could lose its strength in the house, but the interesting election is of former Congress colleagues Jyotiraditya Scindia and Digvijaya Singh who will sit across the fence in the house.

Both former royal scions of Madhya Pradesh – Scindia from Gwalior and Digvijaya Singh from Raghogarh – are bitter foes and rivalry between the two led to Scindia’s rebellion and fall of the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in the state.

In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP won two seats and Congress one seat in the polls. While in Rajasthan, Congress managed to win two seats comfortably and BJP won one. The Congress won two seats and BJP one after the resort politics, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, “Democracy has won and conspiracy has lost” after KC Venugopal and Neeraj Dangi were elected.

In the state of Manipur which was in political turmoil, the BJP managed to win the lone seat and defeated the Congress candidate. The lone seat in Meghalaya was won by ruling NPP as Chief Minister Conrad Sangma tweeted “Congratulations Dr W R Kharlukhi for being elected to the Rajya Sabha from Meghalaya. I thank all the MDA partners for bestowing their support to the National People’s Party”

In Andhra Pradesh all four seats were won by YSRCP, prominent being businessman Parimal Nathwani who shifted from Jharkhand to Andhra Pradesh.

In Gujarat, where the Congress faced resignation of its MLAs, the official results are awaited even as the BJP claims to have won three seats.

