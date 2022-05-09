Government bungalow B/5, located in Bhopal’s posh Shyamla Hills area, is the new residential address of Rajya Sabha MP and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. The state government allotted the bungalow to Scindia in January this year, however he shifted to the new residence on Monday after its complete makeover.

Scindia was in search of a bungalow in Bhopal for over three years as in May 2018, he was a member of the Congress campaign committee for the assembly elections and wanted to set up a base in Bhopal. He was also a Member of Parliament (MP) from Guna and had requested the then BJP government to allot an accommodation in Bhopal.

After the 2018 assembly elections when the Congress came to power, Scindia had high hopes of getting a government bungalow; however he could not get a government accommodation in Bhopal after losing the Lok Sabha election, which was also one of the reasons of conflict within the Congress then.

In March 2020, Scindia joined the BJP which resulted in the fall of the Kamal Nath led Congress government within a period of two years in Madhya Pradesh. Scindia, who had also lost the Lok Sabha election from his home turf Guna, started his new political journey as a Rajya Sabha MP and was then inducted into Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet.

In January this year Scindia was finally allotted the government bungalow at B/5 Shyamla Hills, near the chief minister’s residence. Interestingly, now Scindia will be the new neighbour of two former chief ministers – Digvijaya Singh and Uma Bharti.

After joining the BJP, Scindia visits Madhya Pradesh especially his home town Gwalior and also Bhopal regularly. As the assembly elections in the state approach in 2023, Scindia has got a home in Bhopal to establish his credentials as a pan Madhya Pradesh leader.

After joining the BJP in March 2019, Scindia was elected to the Rajya Sabha in July and decided again to establish a base here.

Scindia’s supporters and BJP leaders including several MLAs welcomed him at Raja Bhoj airport on his arrival from New Delhi at 4 p.m. Upon reaching his new residence a ritual prayer (griha pravesh) was held.

