Scindia inaugurates direct flight between Bhopal, Udaipur

Minister of Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday inaugurated a direct flight from Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal to Rajasthan’s Udaipur city under the RCS UDAN Scheme, officials said.

The flight operation on this new route will connect Bhopal and Udaipur from Tuesday.

This new route will not only enhance regional connectivity but also promote trade, commerce, and tourism activities between the two states of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, officials said.

Scindia congratulated the people of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and said that around a year ago, only 94 flights per week were operating from Bhopal airport and now, this number has increased to 178 flights per week.

Earlier, Bhopal was connected to five cities and now it is connected to nine.

Moreover, 33 routes have been given to Madhya Pradesh.

This flight is under the UDAN RCS Scheme and will be operated by IndiGo airline.

Flight operation from Bhopal airport has increased from 94 to 178 flights per week.

Bhopal was connected to five cities and now it is connected to nine. Officials said that 16 routes have been given to Rajasthan. Out of these 16 routes, six will be given to Udaipur.

The Minister further added that sixteen routes have been given to Rajasthan. Out of these sixteen routes six will be given to Udaipur.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to inclusive growth and providing air connectivity to every part of the country.

