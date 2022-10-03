Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia along with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday inaugurated a direct flight from Bilaspur to Indore.

The flight will operate between Bilaspur-Indore-Bilaspur and it will operate every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday on this route.

In his address, Scindia said: “This new air connectivity will facilitate people of both the states and contribute to the economic development of the regions.”

He further said the Ministry is working to operationalise 200 destinations including heliports and water aerodromes by 2026.

“The Central government is committed to take the civil aviation sector to newer heights and improve air connectivity in every part of the country,” he said.

Bilaspur and Indore are prominent cities in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, respectively.

Enhanced air connectivity between these cities will help bolster tourism and trade activities in the region and contribute to their overall economic development.

Alliance Air’s Flight 9I 691 will depart from Bilaspur at 11.35 a.m. and arrive in Indore at 1.25 p.m. It will have an introductory all-inclusive fare of Rs 2,847.

Flight 9I 692 will depart from Indore at 1.55 p.m. and arrive in Bilaspur at 3.45 p.m., with an introductory all-inclusive fare of Rs 3,218.

