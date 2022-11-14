BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Scindia inaugurates direct flight between Delhi, Hubli

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday inaugurated a direct flight from Karnataka’s Hubli to Delhi.

Scindia said that Hubli airport works as a gateway for the residents of northern Karnataka and southern Maharashtra.

“The government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid due attention to its infrastructure development,” he said.

The new terminal building of the airport has been developed, the ILS system installed, the runway is being further extended and the Hubli’s FTO will be operationalised from next year.

The Minister also appreciated Hubli airport’s performance with regard to the use of renewable energy.

Meanwhile, IndiGo on Monday said that the addition of this new route from Hubli will enhance connectivity between northern and southern India.

Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo said: “Keeping in line with our aim to enhance accessibility and strengthen domestic connectivity, we have launched exclusive direct flights daily between Delhi-Hubli. The new flights will not only enhance capacity, but also provide more options to customers.

“With more connectivity to different parts of the country, Hubli and its neighbouring regions will witness overall development. New connections from Hubli will not only promote tourism and trade but also make travel affordable with the addition of capacity. We will continue to stay true to our promise of courteous, hassle-free, on-time and affordable travel experience,” he added.

IndiGo also announced the launch of new flights between Ahmedabad and Amritsar as part of its winter schedule for 2022, effective from December 1, 2022.

This new route has been introduced to cater to the increasing demand on the route during the upcoming holiday season.

