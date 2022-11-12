Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday inaugurated a direct flight from Pune to Bangkok, an official said.

The flight will operate between Pune-Bangkok-Pune effective November 12 (today). It will operate on every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a release.

SpiceJet’s flight SG 81 will depart from Pune at 6.45 p.m. and arrive in Bangkok at 12.40 a.m., while flight SG 82 will depart from Bangkok at 2.15 p.m. and arrive in Pune at 5.10 p.m. The Boeing 737 aircraft will be operating on this route.

Scindia said the air connectivity between Pune and Bangkok will encourage the bilateral exchange between India and Thailand in the domain of trade, education and investment.

The Minister further said that Pune Airport is an important one in the country and the government is giving impetus to its infrastructure development.

The new terminal of this airport will be completed by September next year and the new international cargo terminal is expected to be developed by December 2024.

Meanwhile, an integrated air cargo terminal for both international and domestic use will be developed by March 2023.

A multi-level parking has already been developed and will open soon.

