Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday launched the National Air Sports Policy 2022 with an aim to tap the country’s potential in the field of air sports.

The minister said that the policy can be an economic multiplier and generate revenue of Rs 8,000-Rs 10,000 crore.

The Air Sports Federation of India (ASFI) will be the nodal body for air sports. Besides, 13 other air sports associations will be formed for various other air sports disciplines — aerobatics, powered aircraft, rotorcraft, ballooning, drones, parachuting, aeromodelling and model rocketry, gliding and powered gliding, hand-gliding, paragliding and paramotoring.

Besides regulating air sports, ASFI will also give certification, organise competitions, and provide awards.

Also, the government will request the Goods and Service Tax Council to consider rationalising rates on sports equipment to 5 per cent or less in order to make air sports affordable, as per a report.

