BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Scindia launches non-stop flight between Mumbai and San Francisco

NewsWire
0
0

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday launched first-ever non-stop flight between Mumbai and San Francisco.

Air India will operate the flight three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays with the newly-inducted Boeing 777-200LR aircraft. This will take Air India’s India-US frequency to 40 non-stop flights per week.

Presently, Air India operates non-stop flights from Mumbai to Newark, from Delhi to New York, Newark, Washington DC, San Francisco, and Chicago, and from Bengaluru to San Francisco. This will be the third Indian city after Delhi and Bengaluru to have a direct flight to San Francisco.

On the new flight launch, the Minister said: “Today is a historic day for Maharashtra, India, and Air India. The civil aviation sector in India is on the cusp of transformation, and India is the third largest civil aviation market in the world with a growth of 10.6 per cent CAGR in the last ten years. Air India has played a significant role in the sector’s transformation in the past and will continue to contribute to the growth of the industry. With Air India’s legacy, culture, and vision, the airline will take Indian civil aviation to newer heights.”

The first flight AI 179 from Mumbai to San Francisco left Mumbai on time at 2.30 p.m. to arrive in San Francisco at a convenient 5 p.m. (local time) on the same day.

Air Indian CEO and MD Campbell Wilson said: “As part of our five-year transformation plan, Vihaan.AI, we plan to significantly enhance connectivity between India’s major cities and prime global destinations. The non-stop flight between India’s financial capital and Silicon Valley is a step towards achieving enhanced customer experience. With the launch of this route, we will have a weekly availability of 40 non-stop flights that will bolster India’s connectivity with the US.”

Air India continues to develop Mumbai as an important hub for international as well as domestic traffic. The launch of the Mumbai-San Francisco route will be followed by Mumbai-New York City (JFK), Mumbai-Frankfurt, and Mumbai-Paris. Additional domestic flights originating from Mumbai will also be added.

20221215-221401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Can Covid-19 vaccines get adulterated?

    Pipe manufactures demand temporary ban on steel exports to check rising...

    GMR aviation arm enters Indonesia, to operate Kualanamu Int’l Airport

    Jio Platforms invests $15 mn in AI, VR startup Two Platforms