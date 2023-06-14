INDIA

Scindia loyalist MP BJP leader makes ‘ghar wapsi’ to Congress

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Madhya Pradesh, considered close to Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Wednesday re-joined the Congress in the presence of senior party leaders Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh.

Baijnath Singh Yadav, who has been raising his voice against Scindia for the last few months, quit the BJP membership on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, he went to the Madhya Pradesh unit Congress headquarters in Bhopal, and joined the grand old party.

Yadav, based in Shivpuri, was welcomed into the party fold by state Congress president Kamal Nath and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh.

Earlier, Yadav had switched to the BJP from the Congress in support of Jyotiraditya Scindia in 2020.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamal Nath said: “You (addressing Yadav) are not supporting the Congress but the truth. I thank you for coming back to the Congress family.”

Meanwhile, sources told IANS that veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has played a key role in bringing Yadav into the party.

The development has come as a big jolt to the Madhya Pradesh BJP unit and Scindia as Yadav is considered to have a stronghold in Shivpuri.

Sources claimed Yadav was seeking a ticket for the upcoming assembly elections. However, his demand was not given any attention.

