The political gallery in Madhya Pradesh is set to witness a power show of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia when Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Gwalior on October 16.

Shah will lay the foundation stone for the expansion of terminal at the Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia Airport.

During the visit, Shah will release Hindi texts of three subjects taught in MBBS first year. It is a part of the Madhya Pradesh government’s initiative to start a Hindi instruction option for the medical course in the state.

The Hindi instruction will be introduced as a pilot project in the Gandhi Medical College (GMC), Bhopal from the current academic session (2022-23) and it would be extended to 12 other medical colleges in the state later.

Books on three subjects — Anatomy, Physiology and Biochemistry for MBBS first year –have been prepared by a task force of 16 doctors with inputs for 97 subject experts. Though the matter in the translated books is in Hindi, the technical terms have been retained in English but published in Devnagari script to prevent confusion on technicalities,” Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang said.

Also, to watch out for is Shah’s visit to Scindia’s Jai Vilas Palace in Gwalior, where he will spend around one-and-half-hours and also will have the ‘shahi’ lunch there.

Special arrangements are being made inside the palace to welcome Shah. Several Scindia loyalist leaders have been assigned to prepare the mega event to be held in Gwalior. Scindia personally is monitoring the preparations.

Shah’s visit to Gwalior’s Jai Vilas Palace is a subject of interest in the political gallery in Madhya Pradesh, especially in the BJP, as that would give a clear indication of the increasing graph of Scindia at the Centre and state both. Scindia, whose name often crops up as replacement of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. His supporters have prepared to exhibit power strength in his hometown, Gwalior.

The Scindia family is making special food arrangements for Shah and the whole family would be present to welcome him at the palace. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra will also be present at this occasion, sources told IANS.

