A woman in Kerala who was protesting against the Kozhikode Medical College hospital after a scissor was left behind in her stomach during delivery in 2017 — an episode for which she blamed the hospital authorities who in turn denied any negligence, called off the demonstration on Saturday after Health Minister Veena George assured her of action.

Harshina, in her 30s, was protesting to express her disappointment over a medical report that had investigated how an 11 cm long scissor was removed from her stomach last year.

Health Minister George, who on Saturday arrived for a function at the hospital complex, went to the protest venue — near the Kozhikode Medical College hospital, and invited Harshina for a meeting.

After the meeting, George said that Harshina had been assured that “the government will be with her”, and based on that, she had decided to call off her protest.

Speaking to the media, Harshina said “the Minister has assured that the government will consider her needs”.

“Based on that, I decided to call off the protest. I will now wait for two weeks over the assurances given to me… however, I have decided to continue the case that I have filed for medical negligence,” she said.

Sources in the know of things said that Harshina will be given compensation for the goof up which occurred in 2017.

Harshina was “deeply upset” when a report earlier this week stated there was no evidence which indicates that the scissor was left behind in her stomach by the Kozhikode Medical College hospital staff. She had delivered her third baby in 2017, and had a caesarean operation.

The latest report was the second one to be filed by a medical team which concluded that the scissor never belonged to the Kozhikode Medical College hospital. Harshina was dissatisfied with the report as the previous one came out with similar findings.

An upset Harshina had earlier said that she had lost faith in the healthcare system of the state, and also in Health Minister Veena George.

She went to the Kozhikode Medical College hospital on November 30, 2017 for her third delivery.

The scissor was removed following surgery at the Kozhikode Medical College hospital last year in October.

She recalled experiencing recurring pain in her stomach, and despite numerous consultations and checkups, the pain did not subside. Eventually, a CT scan revealed that a scissor was present in her stomach.

