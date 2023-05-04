INDIA

SCO Foreign Ministers’ two-day meet begins in Goa

NewsWire
0
0

The two-day meeting of Foreign Ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) members began here on Thursday, with India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar holding meetings with his counterparts.

Jaishankar also met SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming and appreciated his support for India’s SCO Presidency and added that it is driven by a commitment to secure the SCO.

He laid down the key focus areas including startups, traditional medicine, youth empowerment, Buddhist heritage and science & technology.

Jaishankar also held talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and said that comprehensive review of bilateral, global and multilateral cooperation was discussed during the meeting.

He also appreciated Russia’s support for India’s SCO presidency and also discussed issues pertaining to G20 and BRICS.

After the meeting with his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang, Jaishankar said that a detailed discussion with the State Councillor on the bilateral relationship was held.

“Focus remains on resolving outstanding issues and ensuring peace and tranquillity in the border areas. Also discussed SCO, G20 and BRICS,” he tweeted.

He also welcomed his Uzbekistan counterpart Bakhtiyor Saidov on his first visit to India.

“Appreciated Uzbekistan’s strong support for India’s SCO presidency. Also recognized our long standing multilateral cooperation. I am confident that our bilateral partnership in different domains will continue to grow,” Jaishankar said.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has also arrived in Goa for the meeting.

Established in June 15, 2001 in Shanghai, the SCO originally comprised Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan became members subsequently.

20230504-204004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Molestation charges against Cong MLAs: BJP slams party’s silence, Kamal Nath...

    Mercury to rise 3-4 C in NW India: IMD

    Punjab puts brakes on Badal buses

    High Court clears Global City project in Gurugram