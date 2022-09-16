The meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization on Friday adopted the ‘Samarkand Declaration’, as well as agreeing on several decisions for closer ties in various fields.

The declaration underlined that “new approaches are required to promote more equitable and effective international cooperation and sustainable economic development” and that the member states “reaffirm their commitment to a more representative, democratic, just and multipolar world order based on the universally recognized principles of international law, multilateralism, equal, common, indivisible, comprehensive and sustainable security, multicultural and civilisational diversity, mutual benefit and equal cooperation among states with a central coordinating role for the UN”.

Among the decisions agreed by the Council of Heads of the SCO Member States were:

1. A Comprehensive Action Plan for 2023-2027 for implementation of provisions of the Treaty on Long-Term Good Neighbourliness, Friendship and Cooperation among the members.

2. Concept of Cooperation of Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states to develop interconnectivity and create efficient transport corridors.

3. Improvement of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization activities.

4. Regulations on the Honorary Title of Goodwill Ambassador of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

5. Signing the Memorandum of Commitment of the Islamic Republic of Iran to become a member state of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

6. Launching the procedure of admitting the Republic of Belarus as a member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

7. Granting the Republic of Maldives the status of Shanghai Cooperation Organization dialogue partner.

8. Granting the Kingdom of Bahrain the status of Shanghai Cooperation Organization dialogue partner.

9. Granting the Republic of the Union of Myanmar the status of Shanghai Cooperation Organization dialogue partner.

10. Granting the United Arab Emirates the status of Shanghai Cooperation Organization dialogue partner.

11. Granting the State of Kuwait the status of Shanghai Cooperation Organization dialogue partner.

12 Declaring Varanasi, Republic of India, as the Tourist and Cultural Capital of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in 2022-2023.

13. Signing the Memorandum between the Secretariat of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (2023-2027).

14 Approval of the report of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Secretary-General on Shanghai Cooperation Organization activities for the period from September 2021 to September 2022.

15. Approval of the Report of the Council of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure on the activities of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure in 2021.

16. Termination of decisions of the Council of the Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states.

17. Agreement between the Governments of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states on development of cooperation in the field of tourism.

18. Memorandum between authorized bodies of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation member states on cooperation in museum affairs.

19. Agreement between the authorised bodies of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states on cooperation in the field of plant quarantine.

20. Programme of cooperation between authorised bodies of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states in the use of renewable energy sources.

21. Programme to stimulate industrial cooperation between the business communities of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states.

22. Cooperation Programme between authorised bodies of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states on Digital Literacy Development.

23. Programme of cooperation between authorised bodies of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states on development of Artificial Intelligence.

24. Roadmap on cooperation between medical organisations of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states in the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases.

25. Action Plan for SCO member states’ scientific and technical cooperation in priority areas (2022-2025).

26. Concept of cooperation of Ministries of Health of Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states in the field of Telemedicine.

27. The concept of interaction between authorised bodies of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states in the field of “smart” agriculture and agro-innovation.

