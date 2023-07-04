INDIA

SCO nations adopts Delhi Declaration, seek to counter radicalism and terrorism

Leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on Tuesday adopted the New Delhi Declaration, which focussed on cooperation in countering radicalisation leading to separatism, extremism and terrorism, and on cooperation in the field of digital transformation.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, while briefing media persons on the day-long SCO summit, which was held virtually, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi underlined that the fight against terrorism remains a central goal of SCO.

In a special briefing on the 23rd Summit of the SCO Council of Heads of State, he said: “Prime Minister underlined India’s contribution to SCO, especially in the last six years, as a Member State. He highlighted the new spheres of cooperation.”

Kwatra also said that the Prime Minister underlined the need to work together to eliminate the menace of terrorism in the region and globally, in consistency with Article 1 of the SCO Charter.

“All the leaders welcomed Iran to join as the Organisation’s full Member State. They also welcomed the decision on signing the Memorandum of Obligation of Belarus to join the Organisation as a Member State,” Kwatra added.

