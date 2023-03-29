INDIA

SCO-NSA meet: Doval’s firm message to Pak & China on terrorism, territorial integrity

In a veiled attack on Pakistan and China, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Wednesday said terrorism in any form is a threat to international peace and security, and that the SCO members should not seek unilateral military superiority.

Addressing the 18th SCO meeting of NSAs here, “Terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and its financing are amongst the most serious threats to international peace and security. Any act of terrorism, regardless of its motivation, is unjustifiable”.

He said this in the presence of representatives from both Pakistan and China, who attended the event virtually. The meeting was being chaired by India.

In an oblique reference to China, Doval invoked the SCO Charter that could show the member states the path forward.

“The Charter calls upon member states to have mutual respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity of states, non use of force or threat of its use in international relations, and seeking no unilateral military superiority in areas,” added Doval.

“The global security landscape is faced with several challenges on account of development in recent years. The SCO region is also affected by the impact of these challenges. The charter calls upon the member states to have mutual respect for sovereignty, and territorial integrity of states,” he added further.

