Actor Prashanth Goswami, who is receiving a lot of positive response for his work in the recently released streaming series ‘Scoop’, will be soon seen in the upcoming film ‘Yodha’ along with Siddharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani.

In ‘Scoop’, Prashanth essays the role of a reporter.

Talking about his journey in the industry, the actor said, “I marked my threshold into this industry in 2013 and it’s taken 10 complete years to have a project of this magnitude get released on the biggest OTT platform, and be reckoned as a forthcoming talent. So yes, every mention I’ve been receiving by my known ones is very heart pleasing. It shows that success does come; it proves that dreams do get fully realised into actuality.”

He further mentioned, “Even whilst watching the show, I was somewhere recalling how it all ensued and I was chosen to play this part; how the shoot went and the experience it was to be on that set surrounded by talented faces – magical. And jumping forward to this present moment when I’m glancing at myself on my TV screen with the Netflix logo atop it, and the pride in my parents’ eyes, it’s worth all the dismay and rejections I had to go through to be in this moment.”

Speaking about what made the show work, he shared, “‘Scam 1992’ is still my favourite Indian web series. With that being put across, I’m a fairly neutral personality who doesn’t blindly lionize someone or something. I judge every act I render or every project I’ve ever been a part of. Naturally, right from the group reading, I had begun ‘sensing’ the qualitative weight of this one. Anyone with the faintest of knowledge in the entertainment industry would readily vouch for Hansal Sir’s unfailing outputs.”

He continued, “I, respectfully, still wanted something more palpable as we’d just begun. But it was the treatment of the scenes on the set and most importantly, the realistic acting as emanated through Hansal Sir’s approach that made me presage this as an imminent TV juggernaut. He doesn’t ask you to act but to just be. We didn’t diverge from the script and yet there was an ease in the air which let us and the screenplay just flow smoothly.”

Shedding light on his upcoming projects, he revealed, “Excitingly, I’ve a few more projects releasing this year. The first one is the hugely awaited Dharma Productions’ film ‘Yodha’, that is slated to release later this year. The film stars Siddharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani in the lead roles; I’ve had the privilege to portray the role of Raashii Khanna’s subordinate. Without spoiling the plot of the movie, all I can say is that it’s a nonesuch take on the action genre and shall astound the audience when they watch it in cinemas.”

“Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha (the directors of the film) have done a marvellous job at crafting this project. The other is also a very novel one. It’s a film from Athena Productions titled Empire that stars Arvind Swami, Taapsee Pannu and Kumud Mishra in the titular roles. Again, without giving up the covert details, all I can say is that I’ve a relatively smaller presence in the film but a significant one, and that the audience will see the actors portray roles they have never before. It was a genuine pleasure to work under Vijay Lalwani Sir. And yes, I’m excited for the future,” he added.

