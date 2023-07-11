Japan’s weather agency has said that scorching heat is expected to continue in the Kanto and Koshin regions, with heatstroke alerts having been issued nationwide for Wednesday.

The mercury soared as sweltering weather prevailed in and around Kanto on Tuesday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), with daytime highs hitting 38 degrees celsius in Yamanashi Prefecture’s Koshu city, 37.1 degrees in Gunma Prefecture’s Kiryu city, and 35.7 degrees in Tokyo’s Nerima Ward.

More than half of the observation points across the country logged 30 degrees or more, including areas in northern Kyushu, which had been pounded by record-heavy rainfall, said the JMA.

For Wednesday, daytime highs of 37 degrees are expected in Saitama and Maebashi cities, 36 degrees in central Tokyo and Shizuoka, Kofu and Mito cities, and 35 degrees in Utsunomiya city, Xinhua news agency reported.

The weather agency urged people to use air conditioners appropriately, stay hydrated regularly, and avoid nonessential outings and exercise during the day.

