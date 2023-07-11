INDIA

Scorching heat expected across Japan on Wednesday

NewsWire
0
3

Japan’s weather agency has said that scorching heat is expected to continue in the Kanto and Koshin regions, with heatstroke alerts having been issued nationwide for Wednesday.

The mercury soared as sweltering weather prevailed in and around Kanto on Tuesday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), with daytime highs hitting 38 degrees celsius in Yamanashi Prefecture’s Koshu city, 37.1 degrees in Gunma Prefecture’s Kiryu city, and 35.7 degrees in Tokyo’s Nerima Ward.

More than half of the observation points across the country logged 30 degrees or more, including areas in northern Kyushu, which had been pounded by record-heavy rainfall, said the JMA.

For Wednesday, daytime highs of 37 degrees are expected in Saitama and Maebashi cities, 36 degrees in central Tokyo and Shizuoka, Kofu and Mito cities, and 35 degrees in Utsunomiya city, Xinhua news agency reported.

The weather agency urged people to use air conditioners appropriately, stay hydrated regularly, and avoid nonessential outings and exercise during the day.

2023071137723

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Honey Singh: Get moving and grooving with your very own ‘Kanna...

    India prioritises implementation of Action Plan for AMR containment: MoS...

    Allahabad HC takes note of non-revision of wages to convicts

    Mann to get first Council of Ministers on March 19