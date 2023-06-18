INDIA

Scorching heatwave continues in Bihar; death toll mounts to over 40

A searing heatwave continued to sweep Bihar which has recorded over 40 deaths since May 31, this year.

As the state has been sizzling, people have been advised to stay indoors from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“The heatwave is sweeping Bihar for the past 19 days and has become intense in the past few days. It has broken the record of 2012. At that time, the heatwave has lasted for 19 days. We are expecting that the heatwave will continue for the next few days,” said Aashish Kumar, Met department officer, Patna.

Patna east recorded 45.7 degrees Celsius maximum temperature while Patna west recorded 45.1 degree Celsius. The Patna capital region which houses of Bihar Governor, chief minister, deputy chief minister and other dignitaries’ residences has slighly lower temperature 44.7 degree Celsius due to green cover.

Besides Patna, Sheikhpura recorded the maximum temperature in Bihar in the last 24 hours. Heatwave continue in Arwal, Jahanabad, Bhojpur, Buxar, Sheikhpura, Rohtas, Bhabhua, Kaimur, Aurangabad, Nalanda and Nawada district.

The Met department official also said that night warm conditions were recorded in Patna, Nawada, Nalanda, Bhojpur and Arwal.

People in Kishanganj, Araria and Purnea districts have got repsite form heatwave due to arrival of monsoon.

