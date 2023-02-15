INDIA

Scores of vehicles stranded on Jammu-Srinagar highway

NewsWire
Scores of vehicles remained stranded on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway which remained closed for the second consecutive day on Wednesday.

Traffic department officials said that traffic from both sides had to be stopped because of shooting stones on the Mehar-Cafeteria stretch in Ramban district.

“Men and machinery are working to clear the highway. Traffic would be allowed only after the highway is restored,” traffic officials said.

The Ramban-Banihal stretch of this nearly 300 km road has become a major problem for the authorities as mudslides, shooting stones and landslides roll down from the mountainside on the slightest trickle of rain in the area.

Commuters using the highway during the last two days have remained stuck at different points on both sides.

Meanwhile, authorities in the Valley said there are sufficient stocks of essentials available and there is no shortage of any kind.

