Despite losing the fourth T20I to Australia by seven runs, captain Harmanpreet Kaur was proud of the fight shown by the youngsters in hunting down 187 and admitted that getting just three runs in the 18th over became the difference for them in winning and losing.

In chasing a mammoth 189 at Brabourne Stadium, India needed 53 off the last 24 balls. Richa Ghosh and Devika Vaidya took 12 runs off the 17th over, but pace all-rounder Heather Graham gave away just three runs in the 18th over and took out Devika too.

Richa hit two sixes and a boundary off Alana King’s 19th over to bring the equation to 20 off the final over. Despite Deepti Sharma hitting two boundaries, Megan Schutt held her nerve to give away just 12 runs in the final over, handing Australia a seven-run victory and an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game series.

“I think we were in the game throughout but just one over here or there can make the difference. Yes definitely, if I were there till the end things would have been different.”

“But still, after I got out I had faith in Deepti and Richa. I think the 18th over where we scored just three runs was what made the difference (between winning and losing),” said Harmanpreet after the match ended.

Despite losing the match and series, Harmanpreet was proud of her young team. “I think all the young girls who got to play against this Aussie side got a lot of experience. I am really proud of how we bowled in the first 10 overs. We won in a lot of areas and I am really proud of that.”

Asked on why she didn’t bowl a few overs of off-spin, Harmanpreet revealed, “I picked up an injury during Asia Cup, so just batting right now. I will definitely come and bowl soon.”

For Australia, after captain Alyssa Healy was ruled out from playing due to a calf strain causing her to retire hurt, all-rounder Tahlia McGrath was entrusted with the captaincy and did a good job in getting the T20 World Cup champions to victory.

“Very last-minute, thrown into it. But couldn’t be prouder of this team. New to the role and thrown into the deep end, but have had some help. The bowlers all stuck to their plans.”

“New wicket, played reasonably similar, produced some turn, but really good wicket. Calf strain, she’s with the medical team, we’ll see how she (Alyssa) goes (ahead of fifth T20I on Tuesday).”

