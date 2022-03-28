INDIA

Scorpio hits six, killing two in UP’s Sitapur

Two persons died while four others have been critically injured after a Scorpio ran over them in Sidhauli police circle in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur district.

After the incident, the SUV overturned into a ditch and the driver fled from the site.

The incident took place early Monday morning and the SUV belongs to the Sakaran block pramukh.

According to reports, the vehicle was going towards Biswan from Lucknow when it first hit a cycle rider Sarvesh Kumar who died on the spot.

The SUV then ran over an elderly person sleeping on the roadside, killing him on the spot. It then fell into a ditch after hitting four more persons.

Three persons travelling in the SUV have also been injured.

The police have admitted all the injured persons to a local district hospital.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday morning expressed grief over the incident and has directed the district officials to provide relief to the victims.

He also directed proper treatment of the injured persons and strict action against the accused.

