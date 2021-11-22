The StartRight® Program, with up to $1,300* in first year savings and bonuses, coincides with new influx of newcomers expected this fall.

After months of waiting, newcomers to Canada have started to arrive in greater numbers following the recent easing of travel restrictions. Scotiabank has rolled out the welcome carpet with exciting benefits through the StartRight Program, designed especially for newcomers.

Between now and December 16th, 2021, customers who sign up with Scotiabank’s StartRight Program can earn up to $1,300* in savings and bonuses, including no monthly account fees, no annual fee on select credit cards, and free international money transfers – all in the first year. This means considerable savings and bonuses for newcomers as well as the ability to build a credit history in a new country. The StartRight Program makes it easier to bank in Canada so that newcomers can settle in, start a new life and face their challenges with optimism and hope.

With the StartRight Program you can get a credit card with up to $15,000 in credit limit, even without previous credit history. Start building your credit history today with a card that also offers cash back or travel rewards.

“The transition to life in Canada is both exciting and overwhelming for many newcomers, which is why Scotiabank has tailored banking programs and products designed to help them get started,” says Munsif Sheraly, Director of Multicultural Banking at Scotiabank. “Our talented team of trusted advisors understands their unique needs and is ready to support them meet their goals today while planning for their financial future.”

As a newcomer, you can get a first-year value of up to $1,300 in bonuses and savings across several products and solutions, such as*:

• One year of no monthly account fees with unlimited debit transactions and Interac e-Transfer† transactions;

• Free International Money Transfers;

• Free safety deposit box for one year;

• Earn Scene+TM rewards points on everyday purchases;

• A credit card with no credit history required, plus first-year annual fee waiver on select credit cards;

• 10 free equity trades when you invest a minimum of $1,000 in a iTRADE® account.

To get started, visit Scotiabank.com/newcomers, a one-stop destination for those planning or preparing to settle in Canada.

* Conditions apply. For the complete terms and conditions, please visit StartRight.scotiabank.com/newcomer-offer for more details