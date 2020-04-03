Scotland’s CMO resigns after violating lockdown rules

Edinburgh, April 6 (IANS) Scotland’s Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Catherine Calderwood has resigned after breaching the lockdown imposed by the UK government in the wake of the coronavirus pandmic, by visiting her second home, it was reported.

Calderwood on Sunday apologized for failing to follow the advice that she has been giving to others to stay at home, reports Xinhua news agency.

“I am deeply sorry for my actions and the mistakes I have made,” she said in a statement on the Scottish government website, adding that she stepped down “with a heavy heart”.

Calderwood had a further conversation with Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon Sunday evening, agreeing that the justifiable focus on her behaviour risks becoming a distraction from the hugely important job that government and the medical profession has to do in getting the country through this coronavirus pandemic, according to the statement.

While Calderwood’s advice to the government and to people across Scotland over the past few weeks has been the right advice, her mistake risks distracting from and undermining confidence in the government’s public health message at this crucial time, Sturgeon said.

“That is not a risk either of us is willing to take,” Sturgeon said.

–IANS

ksk/