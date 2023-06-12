SPORTSWORLD

Scott Boland will definitely play in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston, says Aaron Finch

NewsWire
0
0

Former Australia white-ball skipper Aaron Finch believes seamer Scott Boland is a certainty to play the first Ashes Test at the Edgbaston from Friday, citing his superb performance in the recently-concluded World Test Championship Final.

Boland played a key role in Australia bowling out India for 234 on day five at The Oval, taking Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja out in quick succession to set the base for a 209-run victory, as the seamer took five wickets overall in the match. He was selected in the WTC final playing eleven over Michael Neser with Josh Hazlewood unavailable due to injuries.

With little clarity on Hazlewood’s availability for the Edgbaston Test, Finch thinks Boland is a certainty for the highly-anticipated Ashes opener. “He was outstanding, I think he’s well and truly sewn up that third quick spot in the first Test.”

“I’m not sure of Josh Hazlewood’s injury return I guess, he’s had a couple of niggles that keep hanging around for him, so Scott Boland will definitely (play at Edgbaston),” he was quoted as saying by SEN Radio.

Finch, the 2021 Men’s T20 World Cup winning captain, also credited a first-innings partnership of 285 runs between Steve Smith (121) and Travis Head (163) on day one’s play as the main reason for Australia clinching the coveted mace.

“What an achievement to be crowned World Test Champions. I think Travis Head and Steve Smith’s partnership was the difference in the game, but that’s just something Steve Smith does. When he turns up to England he seems to walk out and get 100s at will. It was a brilliant performance and I’m very happy for the team.”

India captain Rohit Sharma called for the WTC final to be decided in a three-match series. But Finch disagrees with his view. “I think it’s just the reality of the scheduling and the time constraints on fixtures at the moment.”

“I’ve got no issues with it, I think if it’s drawn out over three Tests, what happens if a team gets annihilated? It becomes a bit of a waste of time. We all play sport for the wins and the losses I don’t have any issue with it at all.”

20230612-142802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CWG 2022: Shushila Devi settles for silver, Vijay Yadav wins bronze...

    Joburg Ladies Open: Pranavi drops with fourth round, finishes 22nd

    The players showed their character and tried their best: ATK Mohun...

    15 events in first Indian Grand Prix Athletics on Thursday