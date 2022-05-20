Scott Eastwood, who starred in the ‘Fate of the Furious’ – the 2017 edition of the ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise, is set to return to the franchise as part of the cast of ‘Fast X’, reports ‘Deadline’.

The actor joins an ensemble that also includes Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson Jason Momoa, Charlize Theron, Brie Larson, Alan Ritchson, Nathalie Emmanuel, Michael Rooker, Daniela Melchior, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Ludacris and Cardi B.

‘Fast X’ is the latest film in a globe-trotting action franchise from Universal Pictures which has grossed over $6 billion worldwide. Details with regard to its plot are being kept under wraps.

As per ‘Deadline’, Eastwood will reprise his role as Little Nobody, the right-hand man of Kurt Russell’s Mr Nobody, who helped Dominic Toretto (played by Vin Diesel) track down the cyber-terrorist Cipher played by Theron in the franchise’s eighth film, ‘Fate of the Furious’. Whether Russell will also return to the franchise is not yet clear.

Louis Leterrier is directing the upcoming film following Justin Lin’s exit days into production, from Lin and Dan Mazeau’s script. Diesel, Lin, Neal Moritz, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Samantha Vincentare are producing.

20220520-154004