Scouts work wholeheartedly for humanity and social service: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday inaugurated the 18th National Scouts and Guides Jamboree at Rohat in Pali district. This jamboree is being organised in Rajasthan after a gap of 67 years.

Welcoming more than 37,000 scouts and guides from India as well as other countries, the President said that there is unique enthusiasm and energy in this conference of youth.

“This gathering of youth is ‘Mini Young India’. The scouts work wholeheartedly for humanity and social service. It is a matter of pride that the highest number of scouts in the entire country come from Rajasthan, a symbol of courage and valor,” she said.

The President also unfurled the flag of the Bharat Scouts and Guides at the function. Various teams of scouts and guides from India and abroad took out a march past with the President as the guard of honour.

Murmu said that the work of training the youth is being done by the Bharat Scouts and Guides for almost 115 years now. Even before Independence, many people, including Mahatma Gandhi, were admirers of this organisation, she said.

“There are more than 63 lakh scouts and guides in this organisation, which deserves congratulations for serving the society with discipline and dedication,” she said.

“Scouts and guides do not work for their personal gain, but for the benefit of the society. There are many examples from all over the world. Martin Luther King Jr., who campaigned against racism, and Bill Gates, who revolutionised technology, were both scouts at one point in their lives.

The President also said that during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Bharat Scouts and Guides had shown exemplary courage in serving the people.

The President also said that immediate remedial measures have to be taken to combat the adverse effects of climate change, in which scouts and guides can play an important role by adopting renewable energy, reducing carbon footprint and making sustainable efforts.

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot were also present at the event, among others.

