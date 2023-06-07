INDIALIFESTYLE

The June 2 train accident in Odisha continued to have its impact on movement of trains with the South Central Railway (SCR) announcing cancellation of few trains till June 9.

Due to derailment of Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express in Kharagpur-Bhadrak section of South Eastern Railway, at least five trains were cancelled which were to commence journey on June 6.

These trains are — 12863 Howrah – SMVT Bengaluru, 12839 Howrah – MGR Chennai Central, 22642 Shalimar – Thiruvananthapuram, 18047 Shalimar – Vasco-Da-Gama and 22825 Shalimar – MGR Chennai Central.

The following trains which are scheduled to commence journey on June 7 have been cancelled;

17603/18047 (Slip Coaches) Kacheguda/Shalimar – Vasco-Da-Gama, 18045 Shalimar – Hyderabad, 18046 Hyderabad – Shalimar, 22831 Howrah – Sri Sathya Sai Prashanthi Nilayam, 12254 Bhagalpur – SMVT Bengaluru, 12839 Howrah – MGR Chennai Central, 22842 Tambaram-Santragachi and 22503 Kanniyakumari – Dibrugarh.

Train number 12864 SMVT Bengaluru – Howrah and 22888 SMVT Bengaluru – Howrah, which were scheduled to commence journey on June 8 have also been cancelled.

For June 9, the following trains will remain cancelled; Train number 122832 Sri Sathya Sai Prashanthi Nilayam – Howrah, 18048 Vasco-Da-Gama – Shalimar, 18048/17604 (Slip Coaches) Vasco-Da-Gama – Shalimar/Kacheguda and 12503 SMVT Bengaluru – Agartala

Meanwhile, the SCR has also announced cancellation of four trains from June 7 to June 13 due to operational reasons. The trains are: Train number 07596 Kacheguda – Nizamabad, 07593 Nizamabad – Kacheguda, 07854 Nanded – Nizamabad and 07853 Nizamabad – Nanded.

