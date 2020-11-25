Canindia News

SCR revises Guntur-Secunderabad special train schedule

The South Central Railway (SCR) zone has revised the schedule of Guntur-Secunderabad-Guntur daily special train on Tuesday.

“In order to facilitate the passengers, Indian Railways will run previously announced special trains between Guntur-Secunderabad-Guntur with revised timings,” said a railway zone official.

Train number 07201 from Guntur to Secunderabad will depart Guntur at 6:25 a.m. and arrive at Secunderabad at 1:55 p.m. on the same day.

En-route, the special train will halt at Vijayawada, Madhira, Khammam, Dornakal, Warangal, Jangaon, Bhongir and Moula-Ali among others.

In return, train number 07202 from Secunderabad to Guntur will depart Secunderabad at 12:30 p.m. and arrive in Guntur at 9 p.m. on the same days.

En-route, the special train will halt at Kazipet, Mahbubabad, Dornakal, Errupalem, Vijayawada, Namburu and Pedakakani halt station among others.

