Scrap dealer found murdered in Delhi

New Delhi, June 27 (IANS) A man was found dead with multiple stab wounds and a bullet injury in south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar area, the police said on Thursday.

The police said the deceased, identified as Fateh Ali (36), a scrap dealer, was stabbed multiple times before being shot by one of his relatives.

The accused who has been arrested was identified as Rafiq, a distant relative of the deceased, the police said.

A PCR call was received on Wednesday night about a body found outside a street in I-Block of Sangam Vihar area.

According to police, Ali had borrowed around Rs 4-5 lakh from one Pintu, who lives in the same locality.

“Pintu used to lend money to scrap dealers living in the area. Pintu had been asking Ali to return his money, but the deceased could not do so despite promising several times,” said a senior police officer.

