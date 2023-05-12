INDIA

Scrap institution of Guv or evolve system of appointment: Uddhav Thackeray

Former Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday demanded that the institution of state ‘Governor’ must be scrapped or there should be a proper system in place to appoint people to this august and crucial Constitutional post.

“The role of former Maharashtra Governor (Bhagat Singh Koshyari) was disgusting, as was clearly exposed in the Supreme Court judgement of yesterday (May 11). The SC separate verdict yesterday has gone even against the Governor of Delhi,” said Thackeray.

Without mincing words, Thackeray said that the trend of “activists of political parties or organisations like the RSS who are named as Governors” is lowering the dignity of this important post”.

“They take the oath of office as Governors to safeguard and protect the Constitution, but that is not being done, as evident from the SC judgement in both the cases of Maharashtra and Delhi yesterday,” Thackeray pointed out.

The ex-CM said that in the past, the office of a state Governor commanded much respect, but that is no longer the case as now the incumbents (Governor) are being used like some ‘household goods’.

“There should be a proper system evolved to appoint people to the post of state Governor, on the lines of the judges… Until then, I feel that the institution of Governor must be done away with,” demanded Thackeray.

Thackeray’s sharp comments came in response to a query on the former Governor whose role and decisions during last year’s crisis in which the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) CM Thackeray was toppled, figured in the apex court verdict.

The SC ruling has made scathing observations on several decisions of the then Governor, though Koshyari has now declined to comment on the issues even as the judgement sparked a fresh political war of words in Maharashtra.

