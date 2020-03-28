SC’s Justice Ramana donates Rs 3 lakh for coronavirus relief

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) Justice N.V. Ramana, the second seniormost Supreme Court Judge after Chief Justice S.A. Bobde, on Saturday donated Rs 1 lakh each to Prime Minister’s Relief Fund and the relief funds of the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for helping people facing difficulties during coronavirus pandemic.

He handed over the cheques to the officers concerned at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Bhavans.

Justice Ramana has requested the general public to abide by the instructions of the government and to take proper measures and follow social distancing method so as to effectively fight against Covid-19 unitedly. He insisted people should stay at home to contain the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the health ministry, the number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 918 across the country.

Meanwhile, the three-week nationwide lockdown, which entered its fourth day on Saturday, has left several thousand daily wagers without jobs and reduced their means of sustenance. Reports of workers choosing to travel on foot to their villages have emerged from many parts of the country, as public transport has also been shut down for the period of the lockdown.

