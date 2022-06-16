Supreme Court Justice M.R. Shah was on Thursday airlifted to Delhi after complaining of “chest pain” while he was in Himachal Pradesh.

BJP national spokesperson and senior advocate Gaurav Bhatia, in a tweet, said: “Hon’ble Justice MR Shah Judge Supreme Court of India has suffered a heart attack while he was in Himachal Pradesh.”

After the reports regarding his health condition surfaced, Justice Shah, in a video message, can be seen saying: ” By the grace of God, I am okay. I am stable. Nothing to worry… you can see me..”

The 64-year-old apex court judge, Justice Shah has been earlier served as the Chief Justice of Patna High Court and Judge of the Gujarat High Court. He is set to retire on May 15, 2023.

