After the Supreme Court on Friday made scathing observations against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, the Congress said it resonates with the country.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said these remarks by the Supreme Court, which resonates with the entire country, should make the party in power hang its head in shame.

“The Supreme Court has held a mirror to this government and called out the base ugliness of its actions. It is no secret that the BJP seeks to profit from inflaming communal passions. Today, the Supreme Court has strengthened the resolve in every single one of us who are fighting these destructively divisive ideologies,” he said.

He said that the court has very rightly called out the BJP Spokesperson for being “single-handedly” responsible for igniting emotions across the country, and that she should apologise to the entire nation.

The Supreme Court reportedly even observed that her outburst is responsible for what the Court called, “The unfortunate incident in Udaipur”.

“The Bench also called her out for her arrogant, obstinate conduct and the perfunctory nature of her apology. Notably, the SC asked her counsel if she faces threat, or she has given a (security) threat to the nation?”

The Court in its observation has even highlighted the deferential treatment being meted out to the BJP spokesperson by the police authorities and asking if a “red carpet” was being rolled out for her.

Jairam said that the Indian National Congress will never cease its fight against polarising anti-national forces of all types which plunge the nation into chaos for political gains and let all Indian citizens bear the consequences of their perverse actions

