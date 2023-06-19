A scuffle broke out between the members of a family and staffers of a restaurant at Spectrum Mall in Noida Sector-75 over service charges.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, in which a group of people, who had come to eat, and staff members of the restaurant can be seen fighting with each other. During the brawl, some women have also been hurt. Cross FIRs have been registered with the Sector-113 police station in connection with the incident.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Noida, Harish Chander, said, “A woman resident of Sector-51 along with 12 members of her family had gone to have dinner at Duty Free restaurant in Sector-75. After having dinner here, a bill of about Rs 12,000 was handed in which Rs 970 was levied as service charges. Heated argument ensued over levying of service charges and in a few minutes, the people from both sides started beating each other.”

Police said, “The people who came to eat the food had received discount coupons from Amazon. On receipt of the bill, when these people showed Amazon coupons and insisted on not paying service charge, the restaurant management said that it is not possible to give discount and waive off service charge at the same time. The heated argument started on this only.”

20230619-141403