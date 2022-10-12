A scuffle broke out on Wednesday between the police and the representatives of the transgender community near the residence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while the members of the community tried to stage a protest demonstration against the denial of the state government’s donation of Rs 60,000 to the sole Durga Puja in the state organised by the transgenders.

Despite getting the donation last year, the name of Garima Griho (the home of pride), a shelter for homeless from the community which organises the Durga Puja, was delisted from the list of recipients of the state government donation.

The call for the protest was given by city-based LGBTQ rights activist, Ranjita Sinha, who is a former member of the West Bengal Transgender Development Board.

Accordingly, activists from the community started assembling at the Kalighat crossing which at stone throw’s distance from the chief minister’s residence.

However, before they could start their protest demonstration, the huge police contingent present there resisted them which led to a scuffle between the cops and the protesters. Many activists including Sinha were arrested.

Alleging that she was kicked by the police at her private part wherein she had undergone an operation, Sinha said that they wanted to stage the protest to draw the attention of the chief minister.

“We do not know why the name of our Puja committee was de-listed from the donation recipients. When big community Puja committees that can run their show without the state government’s donation were offered assistance then what was the reason behind de-listing our Puja which is unique in itself,” Sinha said.

City-based LGBTQ rights activist, Debangshi Biswas said that people from different parts of the country and even from abroad visit Puja, where Goddess Durga is worshipped as ‘Ardhanariswara’, who is the combination of the strengths of Goddess Durga and Lord Shiva.

“It is unfortunate that people from the community including Ranjita Sinha were heckled just because they were protesting against the denial of the donation. Rather, I feel that the state government that is keen to promote Durga Puja to tourists should promote this Puja as well, because of its uniqueness,” she said.

