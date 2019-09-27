SDMC, Select City Walk join hands against single-use plastics

New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) along with the Select City Walk Mall has organised an awareness drive to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi called ‘Satyagrah’ against plastics.

Under the initiative, people are urged to adopt more sustainable and eco-friendly products and prevent environmental degradation by combating plastics pollution.

As part of the initiative, street plays and a fashion show celebrating Khadi was organised by the Pearl Academy. Cloth bags were also distributed.

A series of displays and events is being organised by Select City Walk up to October 2. It includes an installation depicting Mahatma Gandhi urging people to give up plastics.

Around 150 charkhas (Spinning wheels) have been installed and 20 artisans encourage visitors to engage in yarn spinning.

On the initiative, Yogeshwar Sharma, Executive Director and CEO, Select City Walk, said, “India is likely to impose ban on plastics bags, cups, bottles, straws and some types of sachets next month as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to reduce use of pollution-causing, single-use plastics. We are delighted to collaborate with the SDMC to do our bit for the environment through this event.”

The Prime Minister has pitched for launching a new mass movement against single-use plastics from October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

–IANS

rag/pcj