INDIA

SDMC to raze illegal encroachments in Delhi’s Sarita Vihar, Jasola

South Delhi Municipal Corporation will remove illegal encroachments in Sarita Vihar and Jasola area of the national capital on Thursday.

The corporation bulldozers will remove encroachments in Sarita Vihar’s Ward Number 101 S, Pocket C, D,E ,K ,L ,M and N, and Jasola village area near Jasola Metro station.

SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan on Wednesday surveyed Madanpur Khadar, Sarita Vihar and Jaitpur areas. He had earlier said that the Corporation will very soon take action against those who have encroached the government’s land.

After the Jahangirpuri’s violence, the BJP Delhi chief had written to the three corporations on encroachment.

The Corporation has expedited its anti-encroachment drive after his letter.

After the demolition was carried out in Jahangirpuri, the issue reached the Supreme Court which intervened and put a stay on it.

