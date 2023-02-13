In a controversial move, the Socialist Democratic Party of India (SDPI) has announced ticket for Shafi Bellare, an accused in the murder case of BJP Yuva Morcha activist Praveen Kumar Nettare, to contest the upcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka.

Shafi Bellare is presently lodged in prison after being arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA)in connection with the brutal murder of Nettare, which made national headlines in July 2022.

As things stand now, Bellare will fight the elections from jail.

The announcement, which was made at a public rally of SDPI on Monday, has stirred a controversy and brought back the horrific memories of revenge killings in Karnataka.

Reacting to the development, state Revenue Minister R. Ashok said that the Popular Front of India (PFI) has already been banned in the country, and the SDPI should also be banned on similar lines.

“I will discuss the matter with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. SDPI is giving tickets to terrorists. Later, they will press for their release and approach the courts. The person who killed Praveen Nettare will contest elections. The SDPI is an anti-national outfit,” he said.

The NIA, which is probing the Nettare murder case, has submitted a chargesheet against 20 accused persons to the NIA special court in Bengaluru.

The agency has arrested 14 accused persons and are looking for six others who are absconding.

20230213-213803