Sean Penn confirms he had a ‘Covid wedding’ with Leila George

Hollywood star Sean Penn has confirmed that he had a Covid wedding ceremony with actress Leila George.

During an appearance on a show, the 59-year-old actor said that he married his 28-year-old bride last week with a few people present, with the officiant on Zoom, reports people.com.

“It was Thursday,” Penn told host Seth Meyers after showing off his ring. “We did a COVID wedding. By that I mean it was a county commissioner on Zoom and we were at the house, my two children and her brother. And we did it that way,” he added.

Penn shares two children — daughter Dylan Frances, 29, and son Hopper Jack, 26 — with ex-wife Robin Wright.

Rumours of the wedding started over the weekend when they were spotted wearing gold rings. Their friends later congratulated them on Instagram.

The couple have been dating since 2016.